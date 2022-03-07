Alcohol was a factor in a crash that led to a vehicle landing on the roof of a Shamokin Dam restaurant last week.
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen confirmed Monday that Theresa Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash where the vehicle she was in with her 1 1/2-year-old daughter vaulted onto the roof of a building.
Bremigen said Risso's blood alcohol content is not being released at this time. Charges are pending and the investigation continues, he said.
According to a press release from Bremigen, "it is believed that alcohol was a substantial factor in the incident. Charges have not been filed as of this date. We are continuing to gather more information. Charges are anticipated; however the exact charges have not been determined."
Just before 6 p.m. Friday, Risso was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Routes 11-15 when she struck two vehicles before hitting a utility pole, crashing through a concrete barrier and striking a parked van at Golden Chopsticks restaurant, 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail.
The force of the impact with the van caused Risso’s 2017 BMW to hurtle onto the roof of the restaurant.
Risso’s 1 1/2-year-old daughter was in the car, strapped in a car seat. She was safely removed by an unidentified state police trooper who was at a nearby business when the crash happened.
The child was uninjured but was kept at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for about a day before being released Saturday.
Risso and one of two occupants in the parked van, James Haught, 46, of Shamokin Dam, were both listed in critical condition at Geisinger on Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.