SELINSGROVE — Three men from West Virginia were hurt when the vehicle they were in crashed on southbound Route 11 in Monroe Township Saturday night.
State Police at Selinsgrove issued a report in the crash that occurred at 11:08 p.m. and said alcohol is "suspected to have been a prime factor" in the crash.
According to police, James W. Lunsford, 40, of Beckley, WV, was driving a Chrysler minivan south on Route 11 when the vehicle exited the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a reflector and then hit the rocky cliffs on the western side of Route 11 head-on. Police say the vehicle then rolled over an undetermined number of times before coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Route 11.
Lunsford and two passengers, Jason M. Goolsby, 41, and Kevin E. Greene, 40, both of Beckley, WV., were seriously injured.
Chris Eppley, assistant fire chief at Hummels Wharf Fire Co., said when he arrived on the scene he saw the driver in the road, injured but responsive.
“I don’t know if he was ejected or pulled from the vehicle,” he said of the unidentified driver of the vehicle that bore a West Virginia license plate. “We treated him as if he was ejected.”
Inside the vehicle, a backseat passenger had apparently been thrown into the front seat and was on top of a front seat passenger who had to be extricated by emergency responders, Eppley said.
All three were taken to the hospital, he said.
In addition to Hummels Wharf Fire Co., volunteers from Shamokin Dam Fire Co. and fire police from Selinsgrove and Northumberland responded to the scene, Eppley said.