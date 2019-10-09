An unidentified person has been arrested after they stuck a firearm into the ribs of a mother as she changed her child's diaper, demanded her money and wallet before fleeing Wednesday afternoon, according to State Police at Selinsgrove.
Police did not identify the individual arrested, or say whether it was a male or female. The accused was taken into custody following the armed robbery, which occurred about 11:55 a.m. outside of the Kohl's department store in Monroe Marketplace.
According to Selinsgrove State Trooper Cameron Wolfberg, the victim was changing her infant child's diaper in the back of her vehicle when the accused "shoved a firearm" into the ribs of the victim.
The victim handed the money over and the accused fled the scene by vehicle. The woman identified the vehicle to police by giving them its license plate. State Police later located the vehicle and arrested the individual.
The accused was arraigned on charges at District Judge John Reed's office in Selinsgrove.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.