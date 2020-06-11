A mix of witness statements, a collection of physical evidence and a review of video surveillance footage led Buffalo Valley Regional Police to who they believe fired on two men at a Union County home during a drive-by shooting June 1.
Valley police officers aided by U.S. Marshals took Julio A. Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, into custody Thursday afternoon. Investigators located Gonzalez at a home on Pheasant Ridge Road in East Buffalo Township, about a five-minute drive south of the scene of the shooting at 1704 W. Market St., Route 45.
Gonzalez had an active warrant for flight-escape, police said.
Patrolman Dan Baumwoll charged Gonzalez with seven counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and three conspiracy counts.
“Gonzalez made an admission during the interview that, ‘I was in the car at the wrong time.’ He also state that, ‘it was beef’ and that they had, ‘animosity against each other.’ Gonzalez refused to answer specific follow up questions and the interview was ended,” Baumwoll wrote in arrest papers.
Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey Rowe ordered Gonzalez held without bail on Thursday evening and remanded the shooting suspect to Union County Prison.
Police allege Gonzalez leaned out of a rear passenger window of a 2009 Subaru Forester XT passing by 1704 W. Market St. and with two hands steadying a handgun, fired multiple times on the home. Two men on the porch were targeted and struck, police said, causing non-life-threatening injuries. One of the men returned fire multiple times.
The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood in the township, west of Lewisburg, just before 7:30 p.m. June 1.
According to police, two women and a 2-year-old child were at the home at the time. Another woman and a 5-year-old child were inside the adjoining home at 1702 W. Market. Both homes were struck by gunfire but no one else was shot, police said.
Multiple officers from the Buffalo Valley department conducted the investigation, aided by officers from neighboring departments and state police. Police collected bullets from three homes and two businesses in the immediate vicinity, according to arrest papers. Also collected were multiple spent casings as well as DNA and other evidence from both the Subaru and a second vehicle tailing behind.
Police previously arrested Justin Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, who confessed to driving the vehicle but wouldn’t identify the shooter, according to court documents.
Police said investigators interviewed the owner of the second vehicle who claimed he was tailing the Subaru in the event of a vehicle malfunction as it was under repair. The owner identified Gonzalez through photographs, according to arrest papers. He wasn’t charged in the shooting.