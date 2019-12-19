Police have apprehended a man who troopers say was driving a van containing drugs that crashed a rental van head-on with a school bus filled with children in front of Oaklyn Elementary School in September.
Nicholas Kahley, of Spruce St., was wanted by state police after an arrest warrant was issued by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on felony charges of aggravated assault by vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash in front of Oaklyn Elementary School. He was taken into custody Thursday by Sunbury Police officer Michael Vognetz and constable Sam Spipelmeyer. He is being held in Northumberland County Jail on $200,000 bail after he was arraigned by Toomey this afternoon.
In October a search warrant showed troopers found suspected drugs and copper pipe inside the van.
On Dec. 6 test results from a state police lab showed Ziplock bags containing more than six grams of heroin, 3.48 grams of methamphetamine and several glassine bags.
Kahley is now wanted by state police on the charges. Kahley also faces felony charges of having a controlled substance, accidents involving death or injury, misdemeanor drug charges and a recklessly endangering another person.
According to the October warrant, troopers discovered a large amount of copper wire and piping, which appeared to be burnt in the back of a rented van when they arrived at the scene at 8:13 a.m. on Sept. 12. During a search of the van following the crash, a bag containing suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, white wax bags, a measuring device and a hypodermic needle were discovered, troopers said.
The driver of the bus told troopers on the scene she honked the horn several times to signal to the oncoming van, but the vehicle kept coming toward her. The bus driver said she saw the driver of the van looking at his passengers and not at oncoming traffic before the impact, according to the search warrants.
The driver told troopers she saw one of the passengers climb out of the window to a grassy area off Route 61 following the impact, according to troopers.
Kahley had to be extracted from the van by emergency personnel, troopers said. Troopers interviewed Kahley in the back of an ambulance and Kahley said he was driving from Northumberland to a scrap yard in Reading, according to the warrant.
Kahley told troopers he fell asleep for two seconds and struck the bus, according to court documents. Troopers said Kahley's eyes were bloodshot and glassy, but Kahley denied being under the influence of anything.
Shikellamy School District officials helped students exit the bus, cross Route 61, which was closed down, to get inside the district building. No students were hurt during the crash, Shikellamy District Officials said.