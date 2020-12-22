A Liverpool man is in jail on felony charges for robbing a pharmacy in the Target store in Monroe Township at noon Monday.
Eric S. Shingara, 36, was arrested at his home by state police at Selinsgrove and Newport hours after he entered the store with a knife and demanded prescription medicine. When the pharmacist told Shingara she did not have access to the medication, he left the store and was seen driving away in a gold-colored Honda CRV, according to a state police report.
Police said he was the sole culprit in the armed robbery.
Shingara was arraigned by on-call District Judge Jeffrey Mensch on a felony criminal attempted robbery and misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime. He is being held in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Trooper Mark Reasner said the state police are grateful for the assistance offered by the public in leading to the arrest.