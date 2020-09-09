A pastor and his wife are facing felony theft charges after state troopers said they stole funds from Calvary Tabernacle Church on Packer Island.
Gary and Cindy Smith, of Milton, are accused of misusing more than $8,000 in funds from the church after a complaint was filed by a former employee, troopers said.
Stonington state police said they received a call from the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office in May about a report of funds being misused at the church.
Troopers began to investigate and said they spoke to an employee who told police they believed there was a misappropriation of funds happening at the church.
The individual told troopers she was instructed by the pastor's wife to make payments on 20 credit cards that were in her name and both the Smiths' names, according to troopers.
The individual also told troopers she was ordered to pay bills for SiriusXM Radio, a bike and kayak, according to troopers.
Troopers said they obtained search warrants for the bank the church conducts business with and discovered that the Smiths had and appropriated more than 25,000 for their personal use on miscellaneous items.
Troopers said a 2010 contract between the Smith's and the church showed Gary and Cindy Smith were to collect $800 a week from the church for their services.
The contract was signed by both Smiths, troopers said.
The data showed the Smiths went above the contract and appropriated $8,390 more than the contract allowed from Jan 1 through May 30, according to court documents.
Both of the Smiths face felony charges of theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft by failure to make required disposition fo funds received
The Smiths were arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Wednesday. morning. Both were released on $10,000 unsecured bail.