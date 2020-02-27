SUNBURY — A city woman stabbed her brother, leaving him hospitalized with injuries to his head and chest, according to Sunbury police.
Charisma Jakes, 27, of Susquehanna Ave., is jailed with no bail and faces attempted homicide charges. She was brought before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Thursday after she stabbed Timothy Moultrie, leaving him in fair condition at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to Sunbury police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said.
Moultrie was covered in blood early Sunday morning when police found him on a porch near 708 Edison Ave., the home in which police say the stabbing took place.
Moultrie was stabbed in the head and chest and was in critical condition on Sunday but has since been upgraded to fair condition, Geisinger Medical Center officials said.
Jakes denied stabbing her brother and said she would fight the charges when she appeared in court Thursday afternoon.
Police began their investigation of a reported disturbance at 709 Edison Ave. around 3 a.m. Officers reported seeing blood all over the home when they arrived.
Officer Keith Tamborelli attempted to talk with a woman inside the home. She yelled, “It’s the police, don’t open the door,” according to court documents.
During an interview with Moultrie as he received emergency medical treatment at the scene, officers asked who stabbed him to which he replied, “my sister,” according to court documents.
Bremigen spoke with Moultrie again on Thursday and he confirmed that his sister stabbed him, according to court documents.
Moultrie told Bremigen when he got away from his sister, he walked down Edison Avenue, before he became too weak and couldn't walk anymore, police said.
Jakes will appear before Toomey on March 10 for a preliminary arraignment.
Bremigen said more arrests are expected in the case.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is prosecuting the case.