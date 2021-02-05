State police confirmed this morning that a woman was killed while walking along Routes 11/15 Thursday night in Snyder County.
Milton trooper Mark Reasner confirmed this morning that a female was struck before 10 p.m. Police are not looking for any individuals involved in the crash, Reasner said. All drivers involved stayed at the scene, he said.
Routes 11/15 were closed until after 1:30 a.m. this morning according to PennDOT.
Fire police set up detours around scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.