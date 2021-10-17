SUNBURY — Sunbury Police officers converged on a Seventh Street home Sunday after it was reported that shots were fired at a vehicle driving down the road.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the home is not involved in the incident, and that a black male dressed in white pants, black hoodie and a red-t-shirt, is wanted by authorities after witnesses said the man ran up on a vehicle and began shooting.
Hare said the incident began around 4 p.m. when Northumberland County 911 was called for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived they began an investigation and spoke to several witnesses who said they saw a vehicle drive by the scene, Hare said.
Hare said they found the vehicle and no one was injured in the shooting.
Hare said police recovered several shell casings at the scene and police are actively investigating.
Police closed Sixth and Seventh streets, between Masser and Line streets. Sunbury Police, Zerbe Township. Northumberland and Point Township police, along with state police, assisted at the scene, Hare said.
Hare said the incident is believed to be isolated and the public is not in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911 and Sgt. Travis Bremigen is handling the case.