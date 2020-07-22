A 37-year-old Florida woman faces murder charges after Milton state police said she killed an 83-year-old Montour County man and stole his vehicle before she was located more than nine hours later in Centre County.
Kathleen Susan Reed, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, told Danville District Judge Marvin Shrawder at an arraignment Wednesday evening she was acting in self-defense when she killed Walter John Ditzler, of 1621 Bloom Road, at his home around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Reed was caught in Centre County at a gas station Tuesday night at 11:35 p.m. after troopers received a call about an unresponsive woman in a vehicle.
It was later determined Reed was driving Ditzler's vehicle nearly nine hours after troopers said the murder took place.
Reed was arraigned Wednesday evening and denied bail on the murder charge. She was quiet throughout the arraignment before she said she was acting in self-defense.
Reed was interviewed by Milton troopers at a Centre County barracks at around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint.
Reed told troopers she left Florida on July 19 after a disagreement with her mother and that she would stop at gas stations and ask for money because she was headed to Canada, troopers said. Reed told troopers she was driving through Pennsylvania with her dog and stopped in front of Ditzler's house because it looked like a good place to stop and stretch, troopers said.
Reed said she approached the home and made contact with Ditzler and asked for gas money. Ditzler told her he didn't have a gas can, court documents said.
Ditzler let the woman use the bathroom and when she came out he told her she needed to leave the home and a struggle began, troopers said Reed told them.
Reed told troopers she grabbed a knife and stabbed the man in the shoulder and when the knife broke, she grabbed a second knife and cut his throat, troopers said. Reed said she panicked and tried to drag Ditzler across the floor, troopers said.
Reed said after the man was dead she took the second knife, washed it off, and placed it in the dishwasher, according to troopers.
Reed located the keys to Ditzler's vehicle and she fled the scene, troopers said. When state police from Rockview matched the address to Ditzler's Chevrolet Sonic, Troopers at Rockview contacted state police at Milton, who responded to Ditzler's home, where they found him.