BEAVERTOWN — A 56-year-old Middleburg man was pronounced dead after crashing his vehicle into a building in Beavertown Tuesday afternoon.
According to Middleburg Police Chief Mark Bailey, Ronald D. Shutika died in the crash. Bailey released the name this morning.
First responders were called to the scene at 1:51 p.m. and discovered a vehicle had crashed into a building owned by Stone Construction Inc., causing “pretty severe damage,” Bailey said.
Bailey said this morning that two employees working in the building were unharmed after the vehicle "narrowly missed two employees who were present."
Shutika was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death, Bailey said.
Responding to the scene were EMS from Beavertown Rescue Hose Company, Evangelical Hospital paramedics, Beaver Springs and Middleburg fire departments.