Pennsylvania state police say a 19-year-old will be charged after an exchange of gunfire in Watsontown ended with a state trooper being shot early Wednesday morning.
Suspect Hunter Shaheen was hospitalized in stable condition after being listed as critical earlier in the day, according to state police. The injured trooper was released from the hospital after suffering a non-life-threatening leg wound, police said.
State police at Milton said the trooper was assisting a Watsontown Borough police officer on a reported domestic dispute on East fourth Street in Watsontown at about 8:15 a.m.
The two officers located the suspect at an apartment complex at 635 8th St. in Delaware Township, east of Watsontown, and the encounter resulted in the exchange of gunfire, troopers said.
State police noted that this was an isolated case stemming from a domestic dispute. Troopers said as per regulations all involved members were placed on administrative leave and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The state Department of Transportation closed a portion of 8th Street Wednesday morning to accommodate the police investigation. The street was reopened to traffic at 2:40 p.m.
Shaheen will appear before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on the charges, according to state police.
This is a developing news story. More information will be released as it becomes available.