State police have ruled the death of a Virginia woman found along Interstate 80 on Sunday morning a homicide.
State police identified 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith late Monday night. Her body was discovered Sunday morning near the eastbound off-ramp at the Mile Run exit in White Deer Township, Union County. Police said Landrith also has ties to South Dakota and Utah.
Police said the woman was wearing maternity jeans, a purple shirt with a black leather jacket when she was discovered. The body was located at Mile Marker 199, about 11 miles west of the Route 15 interchange, troopers said. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation shut down the eastbound exit lane at 8:15 a.m. Sunday. It was reopened to traffic nearly five hours later, at 1:05 p.m.
No other information was released at this time. Investigating Trooper Tyler Watson said the investigation remains open.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Watson at 570-524-2662.