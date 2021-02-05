A 32-year-old Cumberland County woman was killed in Thursday night's pedestrian accident on Routes 11/15.
State Police at Selinsgrove identified the victim as Kaylynn N. Selvey, of New Cumberland. She was killed at 9:49 p.m., police said.
According to State Trooper Dave Sawicki, Selvey was walking across Routes 11/15 when she was struck by a Nissan Versa heading north. A second vehicle, a Buick Century, traveling south then struck Selvey in the southbound lane.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
In a release sent out this morning, police did not identify the drivers of the vehicles. Trooper Mark Reasner said earlier Friday all drivers involved stayed at the scene, he said.
Routes 11/15 were closed for more than three hours, opening up about 1:30 a.m.
Fire police set up detours around scene. Hummels Wharf Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, along wiht DH&L Fire Police, Sunbury Fire Police, Evangelical MICU and police departments from Sunbury, Shamokin Dam and Selinsgrove.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.