SHAMOKIN DAM — Borough police continue to investigate what caused a 43-year-old Selinsgrove woman driving with her 1 1/2-year-old daughter on Routes 11-15 Friday evening to crash into three vehicles before catapulting her BMW onto the roof of a Shamokin Dam restaurant.
Theresa Risso, the driver of the 2017 BMW, and James Haught, 46, of Lewisburg, who was in one of the four vehicles struck shortly before 6 p.m., were both in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville Saturday evening.
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen said neither have life-threatening injuries.
He would not say whether alcohol was involved in the crash or how fast Risso was traveling.
"We are still investigating," he said, adding that Risso's vehicle will be examined this week.
This is what police have been able to determine so far, Bremigen said:
Risso was seen traveling erratically on southbound Routes 11-15 before she sideswiped another southbound vehicle operated by Donna Rompallo, 66, no address available, at Baldwin Boulevard at about 5:45 p.m. Friday.
Risso continued to travel south and struck the rear driver's side of a pickup truck driven by Theodore Knode, 65, no address available, as she crossed into the center turning lane at Eighth Avenue in Shamokin Dam.
The impact caused Knode's truck to spin and strike another vehicle driven by Jason Cole, 40, no address available. Rompallo, Knode and Cole were not taken to the hospital for treatment, Bremigen said.
After striking Knode's truck, Risso drove her BMW into a utility pole, smashed through a concrete barrier between the post office and Golden Chopsticks restaurant at 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail before colliding with a van parked in the restaurant lot and occupied by James and Christine Haught.
The force of the collision caused the engine of Risso's vehicle to disengage and strike the restaurant while the Haught's vehicle was forced into the building which caused damage and a small fire.
Inside the restaurant, employee Ming Zheng, 53, no address available, suffered a shoulder injury in the accident.
Shamokin Dam Officer Eric Hassenplug and an unidentified off-duty state police trooper who was in the nearby Eyeland store rushed to the scene, along with numerous first-responders, motorists and others. The trooper removed Risso's toddler daughter from the vehicle that landed on its wheels on the restaurant roof.