SUNBURY — A man who told police he wanted to die by "suicide by cop" faces felony robbery charges after city police said he entered the gas station, displayed a handgun and demanded money Wednesday night before a state trooper fired a shot at him.
Jamie Giffin, 42, who city police said was living in a tent in the south end of Sunbury, is in jail following the incident that began at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Giffin entered the VP Racing gas station, formally known as the Valero, on South Front Street, stole cash and fled the scene.
When Sunbury Officer Keith Tamborelli responded to the scene he said encountered a male fitting the description of Giffin and began to give commands for Giffin to surrender, police said.
Giffin continued to flee from police and made his way to the nearby parking lot of the Weis corporate office. There, police say Giffin encountered a state trooper who also gave Giffin commands before deploying a Taser. Taser is the trademarked brand name of a product line of electric weapons used to stun and immobilize people.
Giffin fell to the ground and police observed what appeared to be a handgun, according to court documents. Giffin began to point the handgun at officers when a second trooper fired a shot in the direction of Giffin, police said.
Tamborelli approached Giffin and was able to kick the handgun out the way, according to police. Giffin then began to get back to his feet but was taken into custody by several officers, police said.
A backpack discovered near Giffen had a bullet hole through it and a liquid seeping through the hole from the bag, police said.
Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen spoke with an employee of the gas station who told the officer Giffin entered the store, demanded the cash and displayed a handgun, police said.
Police said Giffin left the gas station with $564.50.
Giffin was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for treatment, and then returned to the Sunbury Police Department for an interview, police said. Giffin received minor injuries from the Taser but was not struck when the shot was fired, police said.
Giffin told police he had a rubber band gun and pointed at police because he was trying to get shot, according to court documents.
Giffin denied being involved in the robbery, according to police.
A search warrant was signed by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey for city police to search the backpack. Officers said they discovered $506 inside.
Giffin now faces felony robbery charges as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of an instrument of crime, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest.
Giffin will be arraigned in front of Toomey later today.