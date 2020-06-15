SUNBURY — A Northumberland man faces attempted homicide charges after city police said he fired a gun at a Sunbury home early Monday morning.
Denarii Springs, 22, of 11th Street in Northumberland, faces felony attempted homicide after Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Springs fired a gun at a home along N. 7th Street. The bullet went through a kitchen window, causing the window to break.
Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey issued an arrest warrant for Springs Monday afternoon and by 9:30 p.m. Springs had turned himself in to police, Chief Brad Hare said.
The incident began at 12:58 Monday morning when police were called to the residence after a report of shots fired.
On the scene, Bremigen spoke to a victim who said she was packing her vehicle and getting ready to leave the home when she noticed someone, who she identified as Springs, walk up to the house wearing a black hoodie and fire a shot, police said.
Police said the bullet went through the window, two walls and a staircase before coming to rest inside a bathroom, police said.
Police from Northumberland, Point Township and state police from Selinsgrove and Stonington assisted on the scene, according to court documents.
Another individual in the home told police Springs had been threatening him for weeks and previously flashed a handgun to him at a gas station on N. Fourth Street, police said.