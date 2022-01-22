DANVILLE — One of the monkeys that escaped a vehicle crash on Friday is still unaccounted for this morning, state police said.
Friday afternoon, three small monkeys went missing following a crash between a truck hauling a trailer and a dump truck in Montour County.
This morning, trooper Andrea Pelachick said one monkey was still unaccounted for and police are asking that "no one attempt to look for or capture the animal."
Police said anyone who sees or locates the monkey should not approach the animal but call 911 immediately.
Representatives from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies are involved in the search, police said.
A truck carrying 100 monkeys was involved in the crash on State Route 54 near the Danville exit of Interstate 80 just after 4 p.m. Friday.
Route 54 had reopened from crash cleanup by about 6:45 p.m., but police vehicles remained along the side of the road as officers searched in nearby wooded areas with flashlights. Pelachick said the truck hauling the monkeys was on its way to a laboratory when the crash occurred.
A call to Pennsylvania Game Commission supervisor Mark Kropa was not returned late Friday night.
Pelachick said the public would be updated when state police have more information.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.