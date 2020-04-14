An unidentified woman was found deceased in a Shamokin home this afternoon and police have a person of interest in custody, law enforcement personnel said.
Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias said the investigation is ongoing and local police are waiting for a forensics lab to arrive on the scene, which is on the 600 block of South Market Street in Shamokin.
There is no danger to the public, he said.
According to a search warrant, a man walked into the Shamokin Police Department around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and told police he just killed a woman.
“I killed my girlfriend and I wanted to tell you,” the man said to the Shamokin police, according to the warrant. The man showed police an image on a cellphone that appeared to show a woman on the floor, the search warrant said.
Police held the man at the station while officers went to the house and found the unidentified woman deceased.
Shamokin Police and the Northumberland County Coroner's Office are investigating.
Caution tape is wrapped around the scene and police have shut down the street near the incident.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.