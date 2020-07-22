State Police have questioned a person of interest as part of the investigation into the death of 83-year old Montour County man whose death is being called a homicide by police.
John Ditzler, of 1621 Bloom Road, Cooper Township, Montour County, has been identified as the victim of the homicide, according to state police at Milton. The incident occurred in "late evening hours" Tuesday, according to a police report.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said he arrived at the home early Wednesday morning along with District Attorney Angela Mattis. State Police were already on scene.
Reasner and Lynn both said there is no threat to the community.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Lynn said.
Milton state trooper Mark Reasner said no other information will be provided at this time.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.