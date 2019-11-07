DANVILLE — The body of a 38-year-old Point Township man was recovered in a heavily wooded area of Montour County by search and rescue teams.
Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff confirmed the body of Trevor John Weber was found on a steep embankment after an airplane spotted Weber this morning. Search crews were able to recover the body. There were no indications of foul play and toxicology reports are pending.
Weber had been missing since Monday evening. On Monday, a state police helicopter was used in the search near the Hess Field, located along Route 54 in Danville.
Law enforcement agencies had been searching by land and air since Monday. Dyroff said it is believed Weber was last seen in the area of Hess Fields or the surrounding woods.
In a press released issued by Montour County officials, Mahoning Township police chief Fred Dyroff said Weber has a history of "mental health and drug addiction issues who has stated on several occasions that he would harm himself and 'nobody would find him.'"
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.