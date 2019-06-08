LEWISBURG — Police are looking for the driver of a black Nissan — either a Maxima or Altima — who sped away north on Route 15 after allegedly causing a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV at the corner of Route 15 and Fourth Street, Saturday night.
The SUV occupants were unhurt, said Buffalo Valley Regional Authority police officer Jason Roth, Saturday night at the scene. He said the rider of the Harley motorcycle was taken to either Evangelical Community Hospital or Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Roth could not comment on the extent of the injury to the motorcycle rider.
Roth described what he knew about the accident and is asking anyone with information to contact the Buffalo Valley Regional Police, 570-524-5151.
The driver of the Nissan pulled out of from the Wendy's location, drove across five lanes of traffic, which caused the collision between the SUV and motorcycle. Roth said neither the SUV nor motorcycle driver was at fault.
The Nissan was headed north when last seen.
The Nissan driver had gray hair, wore a white bonnet and white dress with blue flowers on it. Roth said he thinks she might have been a Mennonite. She was with a 7 or 8-year-old female with brown hair. Police suspect the Nissan might have some front end damage on the driver's side, perhaps the bumper.
Roth said the incident is under investigation.