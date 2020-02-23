SUNBURY — Sunbury police are continuing their investigation into a early morning stabbing today, securing a search warrant for a second city property.
City police conducted a search of a Market Street apartment in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing that left a city man in critical condition, according to court documents.
Sunbury Police served a warrant signed by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of Market Street.
Timothy Moultrie was stabbed in the head and chest during a disturbance, and is undergoing medical treatment at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to a search warrant filed this morning.
Moultrie is listed in critical condition at Geisinger.
City and state police investigated the incident earlier today at a home in the 700 block of Edison Avenue and took three people into custody, said Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen.
No one had been charged as of late Sunday afternoon.
The incident began at around 3 a.m. today when police were dispatched to the Edison Avenue dwelling for a report of a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found Moultrie on the front porch covered in a large amount of blood, court documents state.
Officer Keith Tamborelli and Officer Aaron Doyle attempted to speak to the individuals inside the home while police from various municipalities converged on the scene.
When Tamborelli attempted to speak to a woman inside the home, she yelled, "It's the police, don't open the door," according to court documents.
During a quick interview with Moultrie as he received emergency medical treatment at the scene, officers asked who stabbed him to which he replied, "my sister," according to court documents.
While Officer Tamborelli was looking through a window he saw a woman doing something to the kitchen floor, police said.
Tamborelli also saw blood all over the floor, walls and ceiling tiles, according to court documents.
The woman also had what appeared to be blood on her clothes, police said.
A second woman entered the kitchen area and was screaming that the first woman had nothing to do with the incident, but instead it was her that did, police wrote in court documents.
Tamborelli noticed blood dripping from the second woman's hand, but the woman said it was self-inflicted because she grabbed the knife during the incident, but did not say from whom, according to court documents.
Sgt. Bremigen spoke to a third woman who told police she was at the Edison Ave., home and she was upstairs in a room with one of the other women who was waving a knife, police said.
As the woman was attempting to take the knife she sustained injuries and then left the residence, according to court documents.
The woman told Bremigen her clothes were covered in blood, police said. The woman told police she did some wash while she was at her apartment, but the clothing she had on in the Edison Avenue was inside her apartment, police said.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.