SUNBURY — The second person suspected in a stabbing early Friday morning in Sunbury is in police custody.
Sunbury police announced the apprehension at around 7:30 p.m. Friday. More details will be released later.
A male, the other suspect, was taken into custody earlier in the day in relation to the incident, an alleged armed robbery that left one man stabbed and hospitalized, according to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare.
Hare said the male was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Hare said he could not give any other details at the time.
The chief said the incident began when officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North 4th Street at around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they said they spoke with the victim who was bleeding heavily before he was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
Hare said the two suspects allegedly attempted to rob the man before he was stabbed.
Hare said officers reviewed surveillance footage from the area.
Hare said police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Northumberland County 911 or Sunbury police at 570-286-4584
He said police are investigating the incident. Police would not release the name of the victim or any suspects at this time.