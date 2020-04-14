SHAMOKIN — A city man faces murder charges and is jailed without bail after Shamokin police said he walked into the police station on Tuesday afternoon and admitted to strangling his girlfriend.
Andre Stone, 38, of 631 South Market St., was arraigned on criminal homicide charges before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and was sent to Northumberland County Jail with no bail.
Stone walked into the police station at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, showed officer Ray Siko a cellphone picture of victim Dawn Latsha, also of 631 South Market St., laying on the floor and said, "I killed my girlfriend," according to court documents.
"I couldn't take it anymore and I strangled her," Stone said, according to the charges.
Stone was brought back to an interview room where he told Siko he wasn't sure if he had AIDS, the virus or something else and he couldn't take her, according to court documents.
Stone told Siko he choked the woman and left a kitchen knife on the table in case he couldn't do it, police said.
Stone wrote a statement to police during the interview saying he was upset that his girlfriend, Latsha, had a miscarriage, and the two were arguing about an affair she was having, according to police.
The couple was in the living room and he grabbed her by the throat but, Stone wrote, the woman would not die, according to police. Stone wrote he used both hands and continued to squeeze Latsha around the neck and when she started to gasp for air he stopped, police said.
According to court documents, Stone once again told police Latsha "just would not die."
Stone wrote he checked the woman's pulse and she was still alive and couldn't understand how, police said. Latsha then jumped up when Stone walked away and Stone said he grabbed her by the neck again and even stood on her neck and throat with his foot, according to police. Stone said Latsha eventually stopped breathing, police said.
Siko, along with Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias, found Latsha laying on the floor of the home near a couch with her head leaning back, unresponsive, police said.
Coal Township and Stonington state police, Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police crime lab worked at the crime scene, which was blocked off from the public with police caution tape.
Stone told officers he looked at the clock and it was 1:09 p.m. when the incident occurred, police said. Stone got dressed after Latsha was dead and he walked to the police station.
Gembic, who held the arraignment at the Shamokin Police station, asked Stone if he had anything to say to which Stone replied, "no comment."
Stone will now appear before Gembic for a preliminary arraignment by video at 10 a.m. April 21.