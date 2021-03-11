SUNBURY — A 43-year-old Shamokin man faces felony terroristic threats charges after Northumberland Borough Police say made threats against the Shikellamy Middle School during a phone call on Thursday.
Jeremy Good, of South Carbon Street, made the threat during a call to the Shikellamy High School, police said, prompting a lockdown of every building in the school district.
According to police, Good used a Tracfone, a brand of rechargeable mobile phone, purchased March 1 at a department store in Shamokin to call the school district and claim his children were being molested and that he wanted to speak with them.
The school advised they could not help him and Good responded by saying he was going to have someone go after them and kill them, police said.
The school district emailed an audio recording of the phone call to police who tracked the call to the rechargable phone.
Shikellamy schools finished their days on "restricted movement," according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
Restrictive movement for students means students remain in the classrooms they are currently in for the rest of the school day, Bendle said.
Bendle said the call came to the high school Thursday morning and was immediately brought to the attention of the Sunbury and Northumberland police.
Parents were able to pick up their children at dismissal time of 2:45 p.m., Bendle said.
"The district and police worked together and all students are safe," Bendle said. "Police informed us they have the matter under control at this time."
Shikellamy records all calls made to the district, Bendle said.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said his department was conducting a joint investigation with Northumberland police.