Two victims shot Monday outside an East Buffalo Township home were identified by Buffalo Valley Regional Police, who are now asking for any witnesses to contact the department or Central Susquehanna Valley Regional 911.
Daevon Bodden, 19, and Jaheem Lewis, 18, both of Lewisburg, each suffered a single gunshot wound when a vehicle drove by 1704 W. Market St., Route 45, and opened fire at the home, according to a statement released this morning by investigating officer Dan Baumwoll.
Bodden returned fire as the vehicle sped away westward, police said.
No arrests have been made. Police served a warrant at the home overnight to preserve evidence.
At least four people including a young child were on the home’s front porch when the shooting occurred just shy of 7:30 p.m., according to information included in a search warrant issued overnight.
A woman and child fled to safety and were soon after met by police along the nearby Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
Surveillance video footage from A-1 Lock & Key, 1712 W. Market St., showed a vehicle slow down outside of the home, the warrant states.
The video showed gunfire but it wasn’t clear “at this point of the investigation” which party shot first, the warrant states. However, the officer’s statement this morning clarifies Bodden and Lewis were victims and that gunfire erupted from the vehicle when it slowed in front of the house.
William Cameron Engine Co. ambulance crews drove Bodden and Lewis to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment. Lewis was treated and released and Bodden was admitted for further medical care, police said.
Bodden was not listed as a patient at Geisinger late Tuesday morning, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-4302 or 911 non-emergency line at 570-523-1113.
Assisting the investigation were members of Pennsylvania State Police, Milton and Mifflinburg police departments and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.