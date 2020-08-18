SUNBURY — A Sunbury man faces a felony charge of discharging a firearm and nearly got himself shot following an incident along Arch Street this morning.
James Glessner, 21, of 336 Arch St., was arrested Tuesday afternoon after Sunbury police responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Arch Street at around 10 a.m.
When Police Chief Brad Hare arrived, he said he saw Glessner on the porch of 336 Arch St., holding a rifle. Hare grabbed his police-issued service rifle and ordered Glessner to the ground, according to court documents.
Glessner put down the rifle and went to the ground while Hare called for police backup, he said.
While Hare waited for other officers, a woman was also ordered to leave the front porch and sit on the sidewalk, police said.
When officers from Sunbury, Northumberland, Point Township and Shamokin Dam arrived, they entered the home where Hare said several bullet casings were discovered.
Hare said another rifle was also discovered in the home.
While police shut down Arch Street and began to file for search warrants, Hare said other officers began the investigation.
During the course of several interviews, Hare said police were told Glessner began to fire shots in the home after claiming someone stole his money.
Police began to detain the people inside the residence and took Glessner into custody, Hare said.
Glessner requested an attorney, Hare said. Glessner was charged with felony discharging of a weapon inside an occupied structure as well as four misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person.
No one was injured during the incident, police said.
Glessner was arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he was proud of his department.
"This was an incident that our police department and neighboring departments had a quick response time to and apprehended the suspect," Karlovich said. "I am glad no one was injured and this situation could have been a lot more severe. It's unfortunate these types of incidents happen but here in the city you will be upheld to the highest standards of the law and we will not tolerate this type of behavior."