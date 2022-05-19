SUNBURY — Sunbury police are searching for Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru who they say is armed and dangerous after police said a shooting took place inside the Penn Jersey Mart on Fourth Street leaving one person dead.
Uhuru, 23, of Sunbury, is wanted by police in connection with the shooting, Police Chief Brad Hare said.
Hare said the public should stay cautious if traveling through the city tonight until there is a further update.
Uhuru weighs 160 pounds, has black hair, and was last seen wearing dark clothing and driving in a Blue BMW with tinted windows.
Anyone coming into contact should call 911 and should not approach the suspect, Hare said.
Hare said a male was shot inside the store but declined to identify him because of the ongoing investigation.
Hare said the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The coroner's office arrived on the scene around 4:55 p.m.
Police have closed off a portion of Fourth Street in Sunbury and state police forensic units are arriving on scene to investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.