Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.