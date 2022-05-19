SUNBURY — Sunbury police continue the search for a city resident who police say shot and killed another man Thursday afternoon inside the Penn Jersey mart on Fourth Street.
Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru, 23, who officers say is armed and dangerous, fled the scene of a shooting that left 30-year-old Hakeem Jakes dead and dozens of police from several Valley municipalities racing through the city searching for Uhuru Thursday afternoon at around 4:15 p.m., according to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare.
When the news began to break, residents in the section of Fourth Street began to gather as police secured the scene and began to control the growing crowd.
Family and friends of the victim began to arrive yelling and crying as police tried to keep individuals behind the police tape near the scene.
The area of Fourth Street near Penn Jersey Mart was then cordoned off with police tap as investigators began the probe, Hare said.
Hare said his department was dispatched by the county 911 center at around 4:15 p.m. to investigate a reported gunshot victim inside the Penn Jersey Mart. When officers arrived they found the male victim dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Hare said there were multiple people inside the store at the time of the shooting. He said police are reviewing video surveillance footage from inside the store.
Hare said police began to stage at the store and officers started to patrol the city, securing the scene, and about an hour or so later spotted a Blue BMW that was allegedly the vehicle Uhuru was driving.
The vehicle was spotted on Reagan Street near the former Sunbury Community Hospital and was pulled over by officers, Hare said.
When officers approached the vehicle they discovered the driver was not Uhuru, but was taken into custody for questioning, Hare said.
The coroner's office arrived on the scene around 4:55 p.m.
By 7 p.m. state police along with several other Valley departments and a state police helicopter were searching a wooded area off of Snydertown Road, in Elysburg, after police received word Uhuru may be in the area, Hare said.
Hare said police will work through the night and the investigation is ongoing.
Several witnesses were being interviewed by police at the department's headquarters through the evening hours Thursday, Hare said.
Hare held a press conference at 9:30 p.m. and said if anyone knows where Uhuru is to contact 911.
"He needs to turn himself in," Hare said.
The coroner's office and a state police forensic unit remained on scene of the incident after 10 p.m. Thursday night.