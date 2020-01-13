A tractor-trailer operator lost control and the vehicle rolled onto its side Monday afternoon, shutting down Route 147 south of Sunbury for several hours.
Driver Dean K. Wiand, 61, of Mifflinburg, was heading north on Route 147 in Lower Augusta Township in a 2007 Kenworth tractor when he fell asleep, state police at Stonington reported. The vehicle traveled along the eastbound shoulder for about 375 feet, struck the embankment off the east shoulder and overturned onto the driver's side, according to police. The rig came to rest in the northbound lane.
The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out for a suspected minor injury, police said, but their report did not list a medical facility. The crash occurred near Roy Adams Trucking along Route 147 south of Fishers Ferry.
Route 147 was closed for more than two hours to allow for crews to clean up the scene.
According to 511pa.com, Route 147 was closed between Boyles Run Road and School House Road. A local detour was in place while crews cleaned up the crash site.
The state Department of Transportation, East Sunbury Fire Company, Lower Augusta Fire Company and Sunbury Motors assisted at the scene.