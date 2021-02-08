The woman discovered Sunday morning off the Interstate 80 was not wearing shoes or socks, was wearing blue maternity jeans and is possibly Asian or Native American descent, state police said Monday morning.
State troopers in Milton did not identify the woman on Monday morning. Her body was discovered Sunday morning near the eastbound off-ramp at the Mile Run exit in White Deer Township, Union County.
In an update released this morning, police said the woman was wearing maternity jeans, a purple shirt with a black leather jacket when she was discovered.
The woman is in her 20s to 40s and around 120 to 140 pounds with brown hair, troopers said.
Troopers said it is believed the woman traveled through Indiana and Wisconsin between Feb. 4 and Feb. 6.
No other information was released at this time. Investigating Trooper Tyler Watson said the investigation remains open.
The body was located at Mile Marker 199, about 11 miles west of the Route 15 interchange, troopers said. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation shut down the eastbound exit lane at 8:15 a.m. Sunday. It was reopened to traffic nearly five hours later, at 1:05 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Watson or Cpl. Adrian Bordner at 570-524-2662.