District 4 has postponed all of its softball playoff games scheduled for today in Williamsport due to poor field conditions.
The games were originally scheduled for Friday, but were moved back because of rain. They will now be played Tuesday at Elm Park in Williamsport and the Frantz & Moser Complex in Turbotville.
The moves impact four Valley teams: Line Mountain, East Juniata, Lewisburg and Shamokin. All tickets purchased for the games will be honored on Tuesday.
The following games have been rescheduled:
Class A: Elm Park, Field 3; Canton vs. Northeast Bradford, 2 p.m.; Millville vs. Montgomery, 2 p.m.
Class 2A: Elm Park, Field 2: Muncy vs. Line Mountain, 2 p.m.; East Juniata vs. Wyalusing, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A: Frantz & Moser Complex, Main Field: Bloomsburg vs. Loyalsock, 3 p.m.; Lewisburg vs. Central Columbia, 5 p.m.
Class 4A: Elm Park, Field 1: Athens vs. Shamokin, 1 p.m.
Class 6A: Elm Park, Field, 1: Williamsport vs. Hazleton, 4:30 p.m.