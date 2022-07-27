MONTANDON — A portion of Route 405 will be closed starting next week in West Chillisquaque and Point Townships for road construction as part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.
Starting Monday, Aug. 1, Route 405 will be closed to traffic between Housels Run Road in West Chillisquaque Township, and Ridge Road, north of Northumberland in Point Township. Route 405 will be reconstructed near the intersection.
The portion of Route 405 closing is actually part of what was once formerly Route 147, PennDOT's Maggie Baker said.
When the northern part of the CSVT opened, that part of the thruway became Route 147. That meant that Route 405, which runs along the Susquehanna River through Montandon, into Milton and north, now extends south into Northumberland borough in what used to be named 147, Baker said.
The stretch of road from Ridge Road to Housels Run Road will be closed to through traffic, Baker said. Old Route 405 from the old intersection with Route 147 northward to Milton will remain open.
A detour using Ridge Road, Route 147, Route 45, and Route 405 will be in place for approximately two months. Local traffic will be able to access businesses and homes. The reconstruction of this portion of Route 405 is expected to be completed by September 2022.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.