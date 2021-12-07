Emergency crews have closed Route 54 in Northumberland County in both directions following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer this morning. PennDOT said the road is closed between Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township and Route 487 in Ralpho Township.
The crash occurred around 8:05 a.m. in the area of Aqua water treatment plant between Bear Gap and Natalie in Coal Township. According to emergency radio communication, a tractor-trailer and an SUV were involved in a head-on collision.
The tractor-trailer rolled onto its side after the crash, dumping culm onto the road. Crews are cleaning the small bits of coal off the road.
Northumberland County's 911 center reported this morning the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
A detour using Route 61 and Route 487 is in place.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.