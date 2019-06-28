Former Wood-Mode employees are reacting with cautious optimism to the news that Middleburg businessman Bill French has secured an "agreement in principle" to purchase the Kreamer custom cabinet manufacturer that abruptly closed last month.
The owner of Professional Building Systems of PA in Snyder County, French sent an email out Friday afternoon to the Friends of Wood-Mode Facebook page and dealers informing them of the "agreement in principle" to purchase the 77-year-old family-owned company from CEO Robert Gronlund and President Brooks Gronlund.
He made the tentative deal public now to assure worried employees and dealers not to give up hope, he said in a telephone interview Friday.
Brian Wilson, a 26-year Wood-Mode employee who has been administering the Facebook page where displaced workers exchange information, said he would like to return to the plant if it is reopened but isn't halting his job-seeking efforts.
"This isn't a done deal yet. I don't want people to get their hopes up," he said.
A total of 938 employees were put out of work when the company was suddenly closed May 13 and many have expressed interest in returning if the plant restarts.
French said he has secured a non-binding letter of intent to buy the company name and its assets and hopes to finalize the deal within three weeks.
If both sides agree, French will take over the company assets, including the Wood-Mode name, all of the buildings that comprise the factory and Selinsgrove-based Wood-Metal property.
"I think it's something important to the community and a lot of people," he said. "It won't be as large as it was, but I think it will be a good business."
Brooks Gronlund, who has served as company president for the family business since 2010, may act as a consultant but neither he or his father, Robert, would be involved in the revived company.
"I'll bring in all new management," French said. "There will be a number of challenges. It's possible I will fail, but I want to give it a shot."
Among the challenges is the age of the facility and equipment, said French who hopes initially to bring back a former company boiler operator and a handful of employees next week to work on getting the plant back in operation.
Former Wood-Mode employer Jennifer Renninger said she'll wait to see how the deal unfolds before deciding what to do.
"My going back would depend on the specifics. (There are) a lot of ifs," said Renninger.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz is also waiting to hear the details.
"This last month and a half has been a very difficult time for the families affected by the sudden closure of Wood-Mode. While many questions remain unanswered, a glimmer of hope appears as far as the possibility of another businessman taking over," he said. " I hope and pray everything works out for the buyer of the company but I also hope those former Wood-Mode employees continue to look for the opportunity that best suits their needs and I wish each of them success."
For longtime Wood-Mode dealer Lee Anna O'Daniel, of San Luis Obispo, California, French's tentative deal is a positive sign.
"It definitely gives me a glimmer of hope," said O'Daniel, who has worked with the Kreamer company for 36 years and decided 10 years ago to make Wood-Mode her sole supplier.
Since the closure, she's been looking at about 10 different cabinet lines but said she'd purchase products from a revived Wood-Mode as long as it produces the same quality and the new owners allow "more employee input on how it's run."
Tammy Heeter said she just wants to see the plant reopen so she can get back to work where she feels most at home.
"We made an awesome product," she said. "As much as Robert and Brooks would like people to believe it was all about them, it was the employees that made the company."