Monday's snow has knocked down some utility lines across the area, taking out power to 1,500 PPL customers.
PennDOT has announced that a portion of Shikellamy Avenue between Mile Post Road in Upper Augusta Township and Sunbury Road in Rush Township is has reopened.
In Montour County, Columbia Hill Road is closed between Meadowbrook Road and Cherokee Road in Valley Township.
PPL's outage map shows 8,148 PPL customers across the region are without power as of 10 a.m.
The total include 749 homes in Montour County, 561 in Northumberland County, 116 in Snyder County and 79 in Union County.