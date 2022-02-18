Strong winds overnight have knocked out power to more than 1,700 homes and businesses in the area according to PPL's outage map.
Across PPL's footprint, power is out to 22,141 customers as of 8:15 a.m. That total includes 1,439 locations in Northumberland County, including a large outage in Northumberland and Point Township.
According to PPL, power is out to 954 customers from Northumberland borough stretching north to an area near Ridge Road along Route 11. Early Friday morning, that outage included more than 1,900 homes.
In addition to the outages in Northumberland County, there are 66 customers without power in Montour County, 116 in Snyder and 119 in Union County.
Additionally, PennDOT has listed four Valley roads closed this morning due to flooding:
Montour
- Route 254 between Blee Hill Road and Steffens Road in Derry Township.
Union
- Route 3003 (Millmont Road) between Route 3004 (Creek Road) and Maple Street in Lewis Township.
- Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Route 3006 (Davis Road) and Ranck Road in Hartley Township.
- Route 1003 (Hoffa Mill Road) between Hill School Road and Route 1002 (Col. John Kelly Road) in Kelly Township.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.