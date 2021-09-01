Power is out to more than 1,800 homes and businesses across the Valley this afternoon as Ida continues to batter the region with heavy rains and gusty winds.
According to PPL's outage map, power is out to 1,838 homes or businesses in the Valley as of 5:30 p.m. That includes 1,017 locations in Northumberland County and 787 in Snyder County. There are 19 total outages in Union County and 15 in Montour.
PennDOT has reduced speeds to 55 mph along Interstate 80 all across District 3.
Other roads impacted by localized flooding today, include:
Northumberland County
- Route 61 between the intersection with Maple Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and Anthracite Road in Upper Augusta Township. Detour using Route 890, Black Mills Road, Route 4012 (Snydertown Road), and Eleventh Street is in place.
- Reagan Street between Third Street and Second Street in Sunbury.
- Irish Valley Road between the intersection with Route 890 in Rockefeller Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Shamokin, Coal Township.
Snyder County
- Millrace Rad between the intersection with Heister Valley Road and the intersection with Route 35 in Perry Township.
Union County
- Route 192 between the intersection with Shinbone Road and the intersection with Church Road in Buffalo Township for downed trees in utilities.
Businesses closed
Country Cupboard in Lewisburg announced it will close early today due to the rain. The restaurant and gift shop will close at 2 p.m. Officials said they hope to resume normal hours on Thursday.
Street of Shops in Lewisburg will also close at 3 p.m. today due and Rusty Rail Brewing Co., in Mifflinburg is closed all day due to localized flooding.
In Montour County, the Hilltop Bar & Grill will be closed today with plans to reopen for normal hours on Thursday.