Monday's snow has knocked down some utility lines across the area, taking out power to 2,300 PPL customers.
PennDOT has announced that a portion of Shikellamy Avenue between Mile Post Road in Upper Augusta Township and Sunbury Road in Rush Township is closed this morning.
PPL's outage map shows 11,728 PPL customers across the region are without power as of 7:30 a.m.
The total includes 1,655 homes and businesses in Northumberland County, 493 in Montour County, 115 in Snyder County and 78 in Union County.