Strong winds overnight have knocked out power to more than 2,700 homes and businesses in the area according to PPL's outage map.
Across PPL's footprint, power is out to 25,433 customers as of 6:45 a.m. That total includes 2,471 locations in Northumberland County, including a large outage in Northumberland and Point Township.
According to PPL, power is out to 1,986 customers from Northumberland borough stretching north to an area near Ridge Road along Route 11.
In addition to the outages in Northumberland County, there are 66 customers without power in Montour County, 109 in Snyder and 125 in Union County.
A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. according to the National Weather Service. Steady winds of 15-25 mph are expected with gusts up to 45-50 mph possible.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.