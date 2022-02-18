Power has been restored to more than 2,000 homes in the Valley after strong winds overnight have knocked out power across the region. More than 500 homes and businesses are still without power in the area according to PPL's outage map.
Across PPL's footprint, power is out to 10,634 customers as of 1:15 p.m. down about 15,000 since this morning. That total includes 417 locations in Northumberland County.
Power has been restored to more than 1,900 customers after an outage knocked out power from Northumberland borough stretching north to an area near Ridge Road along Route 11. There are still 417 customers in Northumberland County without power this morning.
In addition to the outages in Northumberland County, there are 12 customers without power in Montour County, 10 in Snyder and 66 in Union County.
Additionally, PennDOT reports Creek Road between Davis Road and Ranck Road in Hartley Township, Union County, is still closed as of 10:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.