Power has been restored to nearly 2,000 homes in the Valley after strong winds overnight have knocked out power across the region. More than 800 homes and businesses are still without power in the area according to PPL's outage map.
Across PPL's footprint, power is out to 14,536 customers as of 10:45 a.m., down about 10,000 since this morning. That total includes 485 locations in Northumberland County.
Power has been restored to more than 1,900 customers after an outage knocked out power from Northumberland borough stretching north to an area near Ridge Road along Route 11. There are still 485 customers in Northumberland County without power this morning.
In addition to the outages in Northumberland County, there are 36 customers without power in Montour County, 135 in Snyder and 92 in Union County.
Additionally, PennDOT reports Creek Road between Davis Road and Ranck Road in Hartley Township, Union County, is still closed as of 10:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.