Power has been restored to nearly 2,000 homes in the Valley after strong winds overnight have knocked out power across the region. More than 800 homes and businesses in the area according to PPL's outage map.
Across PPL's footprint, power is out to 18,211 customers as of 9:30 a.m. That total includes 485 locations in Northumberland County.
Power has been restored to more than 1,900 customers after an outage knocked out power from Northumberland borough stretching north to an area near Ridge Road along Route 11. There are still 485 customers in Northumberland County without power this morning.
In addition to the outages in Northumberland County, there are 66 customers without power in Montour County, 113 in Snyder and 151 in Union County.
Additionally, PennDOT has listed four Valley roads closed this morning due to flooding:
Montour
- Route 254 between Blee Hill Road and Steffens Road in Derry Township.
Union
- Route 3003 (Millmont Road) between Route 3004 (Creek Road) and Maple Street in Lewis Township.
- Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Route 3006 (Davis Road) and Ranck Road in Hartley Township.
- Route 1003 (Hoffa Mill Road) between Hill School Road and Route 1002 (Col. John Kelly Road) in Kelly Township.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.