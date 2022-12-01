Power is out to more than 3,000 PPL customers this morning after strong winds knocked down utility lines across the region overnight.
According to PPL's outage map, as of 7:15 a.m. power is out to 3,271 customers across PPL's footprint.
The largest outage is in southern Northumberland County into Snyder and Schuylkill counties, where 1,010 customers are in the dark. According to the outage map, power is expected to be restored to an area that extends to Dornsife and Herndon, across the Susquehanna River to near Thompsontown by 11 a.m.
There is also an outage affecting 451 homes and businesses in Danville, including the Danville Area Middle School.
Superintendent Molly Nied said students at the middle school will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m.