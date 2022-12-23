Power has be restored to customers throughout Sunbury after nearly an hour outage for nearly 2,500 PPL customers in the city according to a the utility's outage map.
According to Northumberland County Firewire, there was a transformer fire on the southern end of the city.
As of 7 a.m., there are more than 6,500 PPL customers without power throughout its footprint. That includes 244 homes or businesses in the Valley: 66 in Montour County, 39 in Northumberland County, 71 in Snyder County and 68 in Union County.