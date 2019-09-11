Isolated thunderstorms across Pennsylvania knocked down trees and power lines in Union and Northumberland counties this afternoon, but as of 6:31 p.m. many power outages had been resolved.
Citizen's Electric, which had reported 1,095 customers without power as of 5 p.m., reports power has been restored to 1,010 of those customers. There are still 61 customers in East Buffalo Township without power along with 23 in Buffalo Township.
PPL reports 362 of its customers are still without power. There are 228 customers without power east of Sunbury, between the city and the Snydertown and Stonington areas. There are also 51 people without power in Shamokin, 24 South of Gowen City, 23 west of Mazeppa, 19 in Lavelle, 13 in Mount Carmel and four along Mile Post Road east and north of Sunbury.
According to its outage center, at citizenslectric.com, the company expects to restore power to all of its customers by 8:15 p.m., with most being completed by 7:45 p.m.
PPL, at its outage center at pplweb.com, has more varied estimates. The largest outage area, east of Sunbury, is expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m. Power was restored to 80 of the customers between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Customers in Shamokin and Lavelle are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m., the Gowen City-area outage is supposed to be resolved by 11:30 p.m. and the Mount Carmel outage by 12:30 a.m.
The thunderstorms were capable of producing 40- to 50-mph wind gusts, pea size hail and torrential rains, according to the National Weather Service.