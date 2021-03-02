Power is still out to 266 residents across the Valley are still without power this morning after strong winds blew through the region Monday evening.
Power was restored to the largest outage area in the Valley in less than an hour Monday, but scattered outages remain throughout the region. As of 6 a.m., power is still out to 164 locations in Northumberland County, 89 in Snyder, eight in Union and five in Montour.
Emergency crews continue to respond to downed trees on roadways, some on wires, across the region, according to public 911 radio communications.
An outage that knocked out power for all of PPL's customers in Point Township, Northumberland County — 5,296 was repaired quickly, but the company still reports six customers in the township without power.
The largest outages this morning are in Rush Township in Northumberland County, south of Riverside, and south of Port Trevorton in Snyder County.
A National Weather Service wind advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday. According to the service, winds of 15 to 25 mph could be boosted to 50 mph by gusts.