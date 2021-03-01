Power was restored to the largest outage area in the Valley in less than an hour tonight, but scattered outages remain throughout the region.
Emergency crews continue to respond to downed trees on roadways, some on wires, across the region, according to public 911 radio communications.
An outage that knocked out power for all of PPL's customers in Point Township, Northumberland County — 5,296 was repaired quickly, but the company still reports six customers in the township without power.
As of 9:24 p.m., there are 232 customers in the county without power, including 183 in the Riverside area. Outages are also affecting 186 customers in Montour County, 14 in Snyder and 2 in Union.
Citizen's Electric, which provides power to customers in Union County, reports 762 outages, about 10 percent of its customer base. The largest outage is in Lewisburg, where 496 customers are disconnected from the power grid.
A National Weather Service wind advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday. According to the service, winds of 15 to 25 mph could be boosted to 50 mph by gusts.